3,728 Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Catalent by 37.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 129.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,079,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,416,000 after buying an additional 2,299,784 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the second quarter valued at $788,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Catalent by 26.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 155,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 2.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 52,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $60.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.79. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $61.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. Equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Baird R W cut shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTLT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $119,580.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,150.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $39,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,264.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,410 shares of company stock worth $732,680. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.