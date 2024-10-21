SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 10,262 Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 404,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 28.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 82,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 21.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

UVSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

In other Univest Financial news, COO Michael S. Keim sold 3,633 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $104,485.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,328.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Univest Financial news, COO Michael S. Keim sold 3,633 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $104,485.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,328.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 4,541 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $130,553.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,876.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $412,352 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UVSP opened at $28.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $820.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.85. Univest Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $29.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $120.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.43%.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

