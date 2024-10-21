Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $160,000 Investment in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 93.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 526,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 254,596 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 25,307 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFR opened at $12.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.