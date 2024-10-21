Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

NYSE:BKD opened at $6.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 51.31%. The firm had revenue of $777.54 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKD shares. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

(Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.