Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 496.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.1 %

INVH opened at $34.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.