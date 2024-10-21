SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 3,662 Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,662 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at $786,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 78.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 16.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Preferred Bank from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Preferred Bank from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $83.33 on Monday. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $91.67. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.12.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.09. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

