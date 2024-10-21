Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 18,638 Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Repay by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Repay by 15.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Repay by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Repay by 18.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $11.27.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $74.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.28 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 210,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $1,750,351.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,480.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,524 shares of company stock worth $2,222,784. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RPAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

