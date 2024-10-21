Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $155,000 in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,233 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 40.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the first quarter valued at $516,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 7,602.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,178 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,498.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

UiPath Trading Up 2.3 %

UiPath stock opened at $13.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.63 and a beta of 0.88. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. UiPath’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

