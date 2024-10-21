SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

In related news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $113,297.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,893.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 309,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,690,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 287.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.3% during the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 57,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period.

SITE opened at $145.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $114.60 and a twelve month high of $188.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.53.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

