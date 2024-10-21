Critical Analysis: Euronav (CMBT) & Its Peers

Euronav (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Euronav to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Euronav pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Euronav pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.7% and pay out 37.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav 0 0 0 0 N/A Euronav Competitors 260 1521 1836 82 2.47

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Euronav and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 28.20%. Given Euronav’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Euronav has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Euronav and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav 112.38% 22.35% 11.43% Euronav Competitors 31.45% 16.12% 8.32%

Volatility and Risk

Euronav has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronav’s competitors have a beta of 0.84, suggesting that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Euronav and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $1.04 billion $858.03 million 2.72 Euronav Competitors $799.51 million $124.20 million 12.02

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

