Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,790 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Prime Medicine were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 22,652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Prime Medicine by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Prime Medicine Stock Up 15.3 %

PRME opened at $4.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.18. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $9.86.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prime Medicine

(Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.