The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 3,258 Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXDT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 79.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock opened at 5.87 on Monday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of 4.67 and a fifty-two week high of 9.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is 5.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

