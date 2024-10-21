The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $3.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.76. Telos Co. has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TLS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

In related news, CEO John B. Wood bought 158,644 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $379,159.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026,925 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,350.75. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

