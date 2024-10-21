The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys New Shares in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

NYSE ALTG opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.17 million, a P/E ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.37. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.57 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -104.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALTG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 10,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 86,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,239.15. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 54,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $495,388.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,063,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,142,291.12. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 10,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,239.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 139,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,168 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alta Equipment Group Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

