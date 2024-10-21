The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $76,000 in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 17.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 151,969 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth $3,672,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,150,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 385,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 72,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Price Performance

NASDAQ VRA opened at $5.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $150.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.00 and a beta of 1.88. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $110.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

