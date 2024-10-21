Truist Financial Corp Buys 30,000 Shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Dixie Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on The Dixie Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The Dixie Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The Dixie Group stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72. The Dixie Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.00.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

