CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CS Disco were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAW. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CS Disco by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 34.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 666,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 170,496 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CS Disco by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CS Disco news, Director Scott A. Hill purchased 23,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $126,956.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,244.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LAW shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CS Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

CS Disco Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LAW opened at $5.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $358.06 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.09. CS Disco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CS Disco Profile

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

