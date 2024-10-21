NextEra Energy (NEE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. NextEra Energy has set its FY24 guidance at $3.23-3.43 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $3.45-3.70 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $84.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $86.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

