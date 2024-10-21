Oppenheimer Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $825.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $775.00 to $825.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $735.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $545.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.70.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $763.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $696.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $655.12. Netflix has a 12 month low of $392.26 and a 12 month high of $766.28. The company has a market cap of $329.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 642.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.