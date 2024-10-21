Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 24.8% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 40,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 737,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 62,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000.

ASA stock opened at $22.37 on Monday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

