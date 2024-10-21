Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.5% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 243,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 21,175 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,301,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 43,589 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $950,000.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of BWG opened at $8.65 on Monday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Profile
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
