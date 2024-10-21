Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.5% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 243,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 21,175 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,301,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 43,589 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $950,000.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of BWG opened at $8.65 on Monday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%.

(Free Report)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.