Netflix’s (NFLX) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has a $550.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Netflix from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.70.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $763.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix has a twelve month low of $392.26 and a twelve month high of $766.28. The company has a market cap of $329.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $696.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $655.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $35,991.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 642.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

