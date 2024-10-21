Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MURA. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Mural Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Mural Oncology in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Mural Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of MURA stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Mural Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Mural Oncology will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mural Oncology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mural Oncology in the second quarter valued at $998,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mural Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology during the second quarter worth $5,300,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology during the second quarter worth $740,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology during the second quarter valued at $70,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mural Oncology

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

See Also

