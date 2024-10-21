Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT Raised to $150.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Leerink Partners from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

Get Natera alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTRA

Natera Trading Up 0.0 %

Natera stock opened at $122.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 1.53. Natera has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $133.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Natera will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total value of $589,799.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,927,655.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $1,452,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,783,235.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total value of $589,799.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,163 shares in the company, valued at $24,927,655.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,578 shares of company stock worth $5,681,555. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Natera by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Natera by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.