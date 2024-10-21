Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Trading Up 17.7 %

NEON opened at $9.18 on Friday. Neonode has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 247.41% and a negative return on equity of 64.05%. The company had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.