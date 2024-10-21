Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.18.

Get Moderna alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MRNA

Moderna Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.59. Moderna has a 12-month low of $53.55 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,224,015 shares in the company, valued at $266,792,839.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at $571,440.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $1,799,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,224,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,792,839.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,184 shares of company stock worth $3,804,931. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $2,693,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.