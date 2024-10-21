Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Raffles Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 4.3% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 362,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 25.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 193.0% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 154,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 50.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 147,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of VMD opened at $9.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $356.85 million, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.60%.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

