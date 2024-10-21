The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

W&T Offshore Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $2.11 on Monday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.05 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 103.71% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. W&T Offshore’s payout ratio is -23.53%.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

