The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Unisys were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Unisys during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 738.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 253,108 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 49.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in Unisys by 0.5% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,304,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Unisys Stock Performance

UIS stock opened at $6.89 on Monday. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $476.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $478.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.93 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unisys Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

