Thames Capital Management LLC Has $15.15 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Thames Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,396 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 5.9% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 30,350.2% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,178,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510,119 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $188.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.98 and a 200-day moving average of $183.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.78.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

