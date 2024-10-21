Nkcfo LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nkcfo LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 13.5% of Nkcfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at $95,335,255.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $188.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.