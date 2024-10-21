Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 68,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 28,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 27,947 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 170,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 3,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $188.99 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities lowered Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.78.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

