Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524,463 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30,350.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,178,164,000 after buying an additional 6,510,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,335,255.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $188.99 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.98 and its 200-day moving average is $183.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.78.

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.