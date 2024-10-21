Hill Island Financial LLC Buys 8,147 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hill Island Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 966.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.4% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $14,068,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,054,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,167,613.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $14,068,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,054,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,167,613.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,876,270 shares of company stock valued at $333,061,527. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.07.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $138.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.88%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

