Foundry Partners LLC Sells 175 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,665 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 38,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 10,644 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 28.3% in the first quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 50.0% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 118,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $418.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $324.39 and a 1-year high of $468.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, September 16th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $15,600,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,369 shares in the company, valued at $203,784,292.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $15,600,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,784,292.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.04, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,552,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,629 shares of company stock worth $77,916,485. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $485.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.68.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

