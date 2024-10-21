Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 460.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth about $168,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

EWY opened at $62.07 on Monday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $54.49 and a 12 month high of $69.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

