Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $218,000 in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,567,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $662,000.

NYSEARCA FPX opened at $114.55 on Monday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $75.74 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $836.22 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.26.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

