Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 12.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 533,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after buying an additional 60,010 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 478,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 34,817 shares in the last quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 202,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth $4,775,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at $2,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

USA Compression Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $22.32 on Monday. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 1.32.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $235.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 396.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at USA Compression Partners

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $476,488.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,774.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $40,738.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,003,263.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $476,488.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,774.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

