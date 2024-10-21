Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,429 Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 184,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,728,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,180,000 after buying an additional 59,930 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $2,009,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $65.92 on Monday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $67.83. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.10.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.