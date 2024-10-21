Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 27.6% during the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the period.

HYI stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

