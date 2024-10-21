Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 61.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 98.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.50 to $23.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

VNO stock opened at $43.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 482.00 and a beta of 1.65. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $450.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.28 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

