4,979 Shares in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $45.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $47.63. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.