Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 322,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,333,000 after buying an additional 43,603 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 160,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,986,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,219.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,162,000 after buying an additional 121,359 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13,939.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,216,000 after buying an additional 106,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 92,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,960,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $279.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.40. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $262.18 and a 1-year high of $353.25.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

