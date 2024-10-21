TD Cowen Lowers Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $380.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ULTA. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.71.

ULTA opened at $368.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $373.91 and its 200-day moving average is $386.02. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $32,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

