Piper Sandler Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $357.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $356.00 to $357.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.71.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA opened at $368.92 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.02.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

