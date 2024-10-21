Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Terreno Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRNO

Insider Activity at Terreno Realty

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,813.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,787.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $513,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 402,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,298.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,813.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,787.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,643 shares of company stock worth $1,277,581. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 33.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 379,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,228,000 after acquiring an additional 94,813 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 107.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,683 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 10.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,064 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $3,450,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 37.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 292,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 79,441 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

NYSE TRNO opened at $64.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.63.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $94.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.07 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 45.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 108.29%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.