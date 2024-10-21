Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

PCOR opened at $63.48 on Monday. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.62. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -100.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $284.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Procore Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $299,885.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,360,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,582,391.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $206,337.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,444,313 shares in the company, valued at $77,487,392.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $299,885.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,360,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,582,391.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,376,606 over the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 76.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 52.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 984.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

