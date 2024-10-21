Royal Bank of Canada Trims CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Target Price to $35.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.61.

CSX stock opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93. CSX has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 849.0% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 5,118,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579,344 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at $116,430,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at $126,089,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in CSX by 3,243.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,192,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CSX by 38.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,749,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,998 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

