CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $42.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup began coverage on CSX in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.61.

CSX Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average is $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. CSX has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Institutional Trading of CSX

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CSX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,251,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,418,883,000 after acquiring an additional 443,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,133,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,128,000 after buying an additional 1,060,204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CSX by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,421,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,466,000 after buying an additional 1,060,617 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CSX by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,749,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,917,000 after buying an additional 1,884,998 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP grew its stake in shares of CSX by 849.0% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 5,118,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,222,000 after buying an additional 4,579,344 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

