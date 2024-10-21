CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $325.00 at Mizuho

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.64.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $299.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.08. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -468.72 and a beta of 1.12. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $308.63.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $109,466,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 1,291.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,630,000 after purchasing an additional 358,602 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $67,736,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth about $49,145,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 250.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 224,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,350,000 after purchasing an additional 160,269 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

